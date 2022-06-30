Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after buying an additional 9,910,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,172 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

PagSeguro Digital Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.