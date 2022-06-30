Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 259,506 shares of company stock worth $8,481,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.24%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.