Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after buying an additional 225,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $262.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.48. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

