Avity Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.6% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.73 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $147.20 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.