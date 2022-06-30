NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $101.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

