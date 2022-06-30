JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.