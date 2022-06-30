BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 846 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,891,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 122,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $165.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.97. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

