BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

