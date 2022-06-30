Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3,584.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 124,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

