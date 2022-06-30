Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.97.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

