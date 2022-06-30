PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,280.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,581.46.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,695 shares of company stock valued at $25,615,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

