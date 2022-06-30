Retirement Planning Group Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $371.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

