Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 122.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,695 shares of company stock worth $25,615,094. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,280.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,581.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.