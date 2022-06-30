Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,597 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

