Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.20. The company has a market cap of $272.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

