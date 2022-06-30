Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.24 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,695 shares of company stock worth $25,615,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,280.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,581.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

