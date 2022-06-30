Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $272.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.