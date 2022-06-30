Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,280.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,581.46.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,695 shares of company stock valued at $25,615,094 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.