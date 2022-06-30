Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,695 shares of company stock worth $25,615,094 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,280.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,581.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

