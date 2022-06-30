Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $57.27 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,695 shares of company stock valued at $25,615,094. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,280.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,581.46.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.