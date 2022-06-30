Clarity Financial LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,280.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,581.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,695 shares of company stock worth $25,615,094. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.