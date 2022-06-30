Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 551,695 shares of company stock valued at $25,615,094 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,245.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,280.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,581.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

