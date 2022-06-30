BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

