Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Boosted by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

