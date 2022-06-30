Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $17.87 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

