Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 872 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $130.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

