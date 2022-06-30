Concord Wealth Partners Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Electric were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

General Electric stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

