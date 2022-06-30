Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 7,188 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after acquiring an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after acquiring an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $41.28 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

