Denali Advisors LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 3,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 43,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Lennar by 23.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,757,000 after buying an additional 85,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 10.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

