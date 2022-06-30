Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 68,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

CALF opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77.

