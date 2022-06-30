Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.91.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

