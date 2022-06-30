Denali Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $205.23 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $372.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average is $213.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

