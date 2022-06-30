Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 5,105 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

U opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.96. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

