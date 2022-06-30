SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $138.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

