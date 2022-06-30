Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Tesla stock opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $761.54 and a 200-day moving average of $891.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

