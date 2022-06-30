Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $761.54 and a 200-day moving average of $891.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.46 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

