Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 46,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $138.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

