Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $107,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $27,124,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $177,198.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,775,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,776 shares of company stock worth $1,440,861. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

