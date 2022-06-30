Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $685.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $761.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $891.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $710.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.