ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC trimmed its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

