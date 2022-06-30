JB Capital LLC Buys 20,422 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 341.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

