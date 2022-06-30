Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,366,000 after buying an additional 145,142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,276,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,716,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

