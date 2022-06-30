Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,650 ($32.51) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

