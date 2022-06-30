Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,890,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,973,000 after purchasing an additional 169,437 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth about $31,930,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 800,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $27.39 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,295 ($15.89) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,680 ($20.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,462.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

