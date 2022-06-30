Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,243 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $70.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

