PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,757 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,012,000 after acquiring an additional 206,853 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,473,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after acquiring an additional 451,499 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $16.31 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $977.28 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.25 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

