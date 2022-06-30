Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $11.08 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.