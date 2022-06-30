Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 55,268 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,268 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vicor were worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

VICR stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

