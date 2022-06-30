United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $181.13 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

