HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in HEICO were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HEICO to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

HEI opened at $130.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $122.94 and a 52-week high of $159.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.